Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on August 02, 2023
Posted by Editor on August 2, 2023 - 2:58 pm
The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (August 02), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).
According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.309.70 while the selling rate is at Rs.322.68 today.
