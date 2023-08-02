Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara reappointed to UNP working Committee
Posted by Editor on August 2, 2023 - 5:50 pm
Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakakara were reappointed to the UNP Working committee today (August 02).
The Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP) has decided to lift the suspensions imposed on Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara, and to reinstate them in the party’s Working Committee.
The decision was made at a meeting of the UNP’s Working Committee which was held at party headquarters Sirikotha this evening (August 02).
The UNP membership of Ministers Fernando and Nanayakkara were suspended along with others when they formed the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) in 2020.
