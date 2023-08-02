Sri Lanka recorded 143, 039 tourist arrivals in July, 2023

Sri Lanka recorded 143, 039 tourist arrivals for July, 2023, the highest monthly arrivals recorded so far this year.

This was revealed by data released by the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA).

For the first seven months of the year, Sri Lanka welcomed 767, 913 visitors, compared to 719, 978 recorded for the full year of 2022.

In July, India emerged as the top tourist traffic generator for Sri Lanka, accounting for 16 percent of the total arrivals.