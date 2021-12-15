Consumer Affairs Authority directs Litro not to unload latest shipment of LP gas

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has instructed the Litro Company not to unload gas containers on board the ship which arrived at the Port of Colombo as it does not comply with the SLSI standards.

A ship belonging to the Litro Gas Company containing 3,700 metric tons arrived in the country last Saturday.

According to reports, the latest shipment of liquefied petroleum (LP) gas that arrived in Colombo Port for Litro Gas Lanka Limited does not comply with the required level of ethyl mercaptan.

Ethanethiol, commonly known as ethyl mercaptan, is added to natural gas as an odorant, usually in mixtures containing methane. It is what makes propane gas smell and is an additive that is combined with LPG to alert users of a leak.