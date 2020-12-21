More than 630 COVID-19 cases had been detected in the Southern Province in Sri Lanka, the Provincial anti-COVID-19 coordination office said yesterday. Coordinating Officer Chamara Mahagamage said that by 8 am yesterday, a total of 639 had tested COVID-19 positive in the Province.

On Saturday, 54 cases were reported from the province and out of that number 50 were from the Galle District. Thundoowa – West and Thundoowa-East Grama Niladari Divisions in Induruwa MOH area were declared isolated after 41 cases were reported on Saturday.

The Galle Municipal Council decided not to implement a recommendation by health officials, on Saturday morning, to impose restrictions on movement of people in eight Grama Niladari Divisions in the Galle Municipal Council area. Mayor of Galle Priyantha Sahabandu said that in his opinion the spread of COVID-19 in Galle had slowed down.

Sahabandu said: “Health officers say we must impose restrictions on movement. But I know that the number of cases is decreasing. We can’t isolate areas and pay Rs. 5,000 per family. I told the relevant doctors that I would not impose these restrictions.”

Overall 392 cases were reported from Galle District, 199 from Matara and 48 from Hambantota. Out of those infected so far 258 have been cured. 2816 persons from 1541 families are undergoing self-isolation.

