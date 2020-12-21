Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella said that today there is no control on the prices of goods because the Government has lost control and people are suffering immensely as a result.

He said, the Yahapalana Government summoned the Cost of Living Committee, reviewed the prices of goods and controlled the prices of essential items.

Kiriella announced that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, providing a very special precedent in democratic politics, had passed their constitution with several important decisions being made, including appointing the future leader by the Executive Committee of the Party.

(Courtesy: Ceylon Today)