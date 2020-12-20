Dec 20 2020 December 20, 2020 December 20, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus breaking news

Five more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Department of Government Information confirmed a short while ago.

This bring the number of fatalities in Sri Lanka from the COVID-19 outbreak to 176.

The following deaths have been reported:

  1. 71 year old male, a resident of Panagoda.
  2. 52 year old male, a resident of Colombo 08.
  3. 71 year old female, a resident of Colombo 12.
  4. 44 year old male, a resident of Colombo 02.
  5. 49 year old male, a resident of Bandaragama.

