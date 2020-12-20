Updated announcement on isolation orders
The Department of Government Information announced the areas that will be placed under isolation and areas where the isolation status will be removed tomorrow (21).
Accordingly, the following areas will be no longer under isolation from 5.00 am tomorrow:
Colombo District:
- Salamulla Grama Niladhari Division in Wellampitiya police division
- Kokila Road in Wellawatte police division
Gampaha District:
- Wattala police division: Naiduwa area in Kerawalapitiya Grama Niladhari Division
- Peliyagoda police division: Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division*
- Kiribathgoda police division: Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division*
*Except for the below-mentioned areas under the relevant Grama Niladhari Divisions
Meanwhile, the following areas will be newly declared isolated areas from 5.00 am tomorrow:
Gampaha District:
- Peliyagoda police division: Nelligahawatta and Pooranakotu Watta areas in Gangabada Grama Niladhari Division
- Kiribathgoda police division: Sri Jayanthi Mawatha of Wilegoda-North Grama Niladhari Division
In addition, the following areas will remain under isolation until further notice.
Colombo District:
- Modara, Kotahena, Grandpass, Aduruppu Street, Dam Street, Keselwatta, Maligawatta, Dematagoda, and Maradana police areas
- Slave Island police area: Wekanda and Hunupitiya Grama Niladhari Divisions
- Wanathamulla Grama Niladhari Division of Borella police area
- Wellampitiya police area: Laksanda Sevana Housing Scheme
- Mattakkuliya police area: South of Ferguson Road
- 60-Watta area of Cinnamon Gardens Police area
- Wellawatte police division: Mayura Place, Nazeerwatta
- Demalawatta area of Mirihana Police Division
Areas declared as isolated in the remaining districts will continue to remain under isolation until further notice.
