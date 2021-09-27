Country to open on October 1 with restrictions – Minister

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the country is expected to reopen from October 1 with the significant decrease in the number of deaths and cases of COVID-19.

However, he said that it is intended to open the country with certain restrictions.

The Minister made this statement while participating in an inspection tour of the Nawalapitiya District General Hospital on Saturday. Nawalapitiya Hospital, which was a Base Hospital but became a District General Hospital in 2004, is to be taken over by the Central Government soon.

Minister Rambukwella called on the people to adhere to the health guidelines with the opening of the country, and if so, the spread of COVID-19 would be successfully controlled.

He emphasized that the health sector was providing maximum services and that the responsibilities and duties of citizens should be appropriately fulfilled in order to reap the maximum benefits.

The Health Minister said Sri Lanka, which was among the top 10 countries in the world in terms of vaccinating those over 30, is now at the forefront and is among the top 3 or 4 countries. He added that the vaccination of 20 to 29-year-olds has begun and vaccination of children with various complications between the ages of 12-19 years commenced on Friday (24) in the Kurunegala and Anuradhapura districts.

