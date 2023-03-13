Court issued arrest warrant for Wimal Weerawansa

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (March 13) issued an arrest warrant for Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa for not being present in Court in connection with a case filed against him by Cinnamon Garden Police.

The Cinnamon Garden police alleged that National Freedom Front (NFF) leader Wimal Weerawansa and five others provided leadership to a protest which blocked the main roads around the United Nations (UN) Compound at Thummulla, Colombo when the then-UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Prince Zeid Al Hussein visited Sri Lanka in the year 2016, causing disturbance to the people and the normal flow of traffic.

Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa was not present before Court when the case came up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis this morning.

Accordingly, Colombo Chief Magistrate ordered the case to be recalled on June 19, after issuing an arrest warrant on the Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa.

Seven including MP Wimal Weerawansa, Weerakumara Dissanayake, Piyasiri Dissanayake, Mohammed Muzammil Jayantha Samaraweera and Roger Senevirathne have been named as the accused in the case.