Court issues arrest warrant on Wimal Weerawansa

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today (June 19) issued a warrant for the arrest of Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa for not being present in Court in connection with the case filed against him over his 2016 protest in front of the UN office in Colombo by Cinnamon Garden police.

The case was filed on the charges of causing public inconvenience by blocking the roads around the United Nations (UN) Office in Thummulla, Colombo by National Freedom Front (NFF) leader Wimal Weerawansa and five others who gave leadership to a protest when the then UN Human Rights Commissioner, Prince Zeid Al Hussain visited Sri Lanka in 2016.

Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa was not present before Court when the case came up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna Alwis.

Later, the court also ordered the case to be recalled on September 11.