Court orders CID to record statements from 18 former cabinet members in substandard medicine import case

Posted by Editor on November 12, 2024 - 11:14 am

The Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to record statements from former Cabinet members regarding the case related to the importation of substandard medicines, including substandard human immunoglobulin vials, and their distribution to government hospitals.

The statements are expected to be obtained from 18 individuals, including former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, former Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, and former Ministers Tiran Alles, Mahinda Amaraweera, Wijeyadasa Rajapakse, Harin Fernando, Roshan Ranasinghe, and Nimal Siripala, all of whom were part of the Cabinet that approved the importation of these drugs under former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

The case concerning the importation of drugs, including substandard human immunoglobulin vials, was once again heard in the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court on November 11, 2024.

Deputy Solicitor General Lakmini Girihagama, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, requested that the Maligakanda Court issue an order to obtain statements from the 18 ministers who were part of the Cabinet that approved the drug imports. Magistrate Lochani Abeywickrama granted the request and issued the order accordingly.

Among the suspects, including Rambukwella, several are currently out on bail.

The first suspect, Sugath Janaka Fernando, also known as ‘Aruna Deepthi’, remains in custody under protective detention. He is receiving treatment at the National Institute of Mental Health in Angoda, and the Magistrate noted that his medical report was submitted beyond the allowed time frame.

The Magistrate stated that a decision regarding any action on this matter would be made at the next court hearing.

The next hearing of this case is scheduled for November 25, 2024.