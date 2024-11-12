Fire hits garment factory in Rajagiriya

Posted by Editor on November 12, 2024 - 12:10 pm

A fire broke out at a temporary garment factory building on Meda Welikada Road in Rajagiriya.

Four fire trucks from the Kotte Fire Department were quickly dispatched to the scene to control the blaze.

Authorities are currently working to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the fire.