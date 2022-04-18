Court refuses to impose a travel ban on Basil Rajapaksa

A request was made by the former Governor of the Southern Province Keerthi Tennakoon from the Colombo Chief Magistrate Court to impose overseas travel bans on Former Minister of Finance Basil Rajapaksa and Former Secretary of the Finance Ministry S.R. Attygalle.

However, Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala rejected the application citing that the court would not consider such an order in respect of witnesses at this juncture.

The request was made in connection to a complaint lodged against Former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Ajith Nivard Cabraal.