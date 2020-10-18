As the push against the eruption of the fresh COVID-19 wave continued, Army Commander Shavendra Silva said a curfew will be imposed in areas which pose a serious threat.

He said that areas where positive coronavirus cases emerged were designated ‘high risk’ and placed under curfew to prevent the community transmission of the deadly disease.

“We have to take preventive action even if a single infected person was found’, the Army Commander further said, while adding that many high risk areas have already been placed under curfew to effectively contain the situation.

(Source: The Island)