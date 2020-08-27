Attorney-at-Law Lalith U. Gamage, the Governor of the Central Province temporarily suspended Daljith Nandalal Aluwihare, Mayor of the Matale Municipal Council from holding his post with immediate effect.

In Extraordinary Gazette dated the 25th and issued today, Retired High Court Judge Sarojini Kusala Weerawardena was appointed to inquire and report within 3 months time, whether the Mayor of the Municipal Council Matale has committed any misdeeds described in Section 277(1) of the amended Municipal Council Ordinance (Chapter 252).

It adds the commission shall have the powers of a Commission appointed under the Inquiry of Commission Act, pertaining to this inquiry.

The Extraordinary Gazette further noted, Sandanam Prakash presently the Deputy Mayor of the Matale Municipal Council, is directed to perform the duties and use of powers of the Mayor of the Matale Municipal Council with immediate effect.

(Source: News 1st)