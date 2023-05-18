Danushka Gunathilaka has three sex assault charges withdrawn
Sri Lankan international cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has had three of four charges withdrawn relating to the alleged sexual assault of a woman in her home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.
The 32-year-old was arrested at his team’s hotel in Sydney’s CBD last year and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent over the alleged incident on November 2.
Police say Gunathilaka, who attended Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, and the 29-year-old woman met through Tinder.
Prosecutor Hugh Buddin, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that one charge had been certified but the remaining three counts of sexual intercourse without consent had been withdrawn.
Magistrate Clare Farnan formally dismissed the counts.
Gunathilaka’s solicitor Alen Sahinovic said the parties were yet to have a case conference and asked for the matter to return to court on July 13. He said he expects it to proceed to committal on that date.
Gunathilaka travelled to Australia with Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team but only played in their first game before being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear.
He was arrested on November 6 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Sussex Street before the team’s departure, and participated in a recorded police interview, assisted by an interpreter. He remains on bail.
Sri Lanka Cricket has suspended him from all forms of the game.
(Sydney Morning Herald)
Latest Headlines
- Johnston Fernando and two others released from Sathosa corruption case May 19, 2023
- Sri Lanka Government promotes Army and Navy personnel to their next rank May 19, 2023
- National Security Conclave 2023 held in Sri Lanka May 19, 2023
- Wasantha Mudalige arrested May 18, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s Department of Motor Traffic takes decision on list of owners on vehicle registration May 18, 2023
- Sri Lankan Rupee appreciates against U.S. Dollar May 18, 2023
- Singer Christopher Paul passes away May 18, 2023
The main charge remains.
That could earn this guy 4 years in a ‘luxury’ Australian gaol.
“Gunathilaka travelled to Australia with Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup team but only played in their first game before being ruled out of the competition with a hamstring tear”. He should be a great guy because with a hamstring injury he was alleged having played the ”other game” breaking all the rules. In this hearing he walked into the court with an unknown beautiful damsel. Now three charges against him already dropped, I am not sure about the outcome of the main charge.