DAT allowance for doctors and study allowance for university teachers increased

Posted by Editor on January 9, 2024 - 8:46 am

The Sri Lanka government has approved President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s proposal to double the Disturbance, Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance for doctors up to Rs. 70,000, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said on Monday (January 08).

Accordingly, Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance for doctors has been increased from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 70,000.

Additionally, university teachers will see a 25% increase in their study allowance, set to be included in their January salary.