Jan 09 2024 January 9, 2024 January 9, 2024 NoComment

DAT allowance for doctors and study allowance for university teachers increased

Posted by Editor on January 9, 2024 - 8:46 am

Doctors in Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka government has approved President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s proposal to double the Disturbance, Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance for doctors up to Rs. 70,000, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said on Monday (January 08).

Accordingly, Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance for doctors has been increased from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 70,000.

Additionally, university teachers will see a 25% increase in their study allowance, set to be included in their January salary.

FB Share
Whatsapp
REPLY