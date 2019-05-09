Minister Sagala Ratnayake says the Vesak festival should be celebrated like during previous years.

Speaking at a gathering yesterday the Minister said it is time that day to day activities return to normalcy following the Easter Sunday attacks.

Minister Ratnayake noted that Sri Lanka is a country that has already faced a 30 year long conflict.

The Minister added during the conflict with the LTTE people went about their work and stated that schools did not close either.

He claimed during the conflict people did not stop celebrating Vesak.

Minister Sagala Ratnayake said today, Sri Lanka is in a similar situation and called on the public to not let it affect them.

He said Vesak festivities, such as decorations, should take place.

(Source: News Radio)