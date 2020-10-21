The second reading of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution commenced in Parliament this morning.

The government was due to hand over to the secretary general of parliament several more changes to the 20th Amendment.

These are in addition to the changes called for by the Supreme Court and by parties in the government.

Speaking to the media yesterday, minister Ali Sabri said the government decided to withdraw the clauses five and 22, after the SC determined they be approved at a referendum.