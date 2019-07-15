The present government has proven that it is strong enough to face any challenge. This was achieved by stabilizing the country following the Easter Sunday attacks, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe pointed out in Trincomalee yesterday.

The Premier noted that the Opposition had levelled baseless allegations against the Government, but they had failed to win a ‘No Confidence’ Motion against the Government in Parliament.

Wickremesinghe made these observations participating in a ceremony which was a part of the national program to hand over 1 million land deeds to the people. At yesterday’s ceremony in Trincomalee, the Prime Minister handed over 1,975 land deeds to beneficiary farmers.

Speaking further at the ceremony, Wickremesinghe said that the Government would take measures to reduce the interest rate on bank loans from 12% to 10% within this month. He disclosed that the Government was planning to further lower the interest rate to 8% as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also said that the Government was to reduce the prices of air tickets to Sri Lanka by a 10% in order to help revive the faltering tourism industry that took a beating after the Easter Sunday terror attacks. The Government shall also take measures to reduce hotel charges as well, he said.

Referring to the recent No Confidence Motion brought against the Government, Premier Wickremesinghe pointed out that, “It clearly shows the situation of the country and the Opposition failed even to maintain the quorum in the House.”

The Trincomalee Development Plan will commence under the facilitation of the government of Japan, after which the Presidential Election would be held.

(Source: Daily News – By Asela Liyanage)