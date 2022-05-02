Defender torched after crash claims life of man in Kuliyapitiya

A group of men set a fire to a Defender jeep following a crash in which a 38-year old motorcyclist died in Kuliyapitiya last night (May 01).

The accident had occurred in the Kanadulla area in Kuliyapitiya last night when the Defender jeep collided with a motorcycle, killing the motorcycle rider on the spot.

After the crash, a group of residents of the area angered by the incident had attacked the Defender jeep and torched it when the Police officers had attempted to escort Defender jeep to the police station.

The police spokesman said that three persons including the driver of the Defender vehicle were arrested by the Kuliyapitiya Police and that a 14-year-old boy is also among the arrestees.