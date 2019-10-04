Oct 04 2019 October 4, 2019 October 4, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Deposits placed for Sajith Premadasa

Sajith Premadasa

The New Democratic Front has placed deposits on behalf of Presidential candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa to contest the upcoming 2019 Presidential Election.

The New Democratic Front will contest the election under the symbol of the Swan.

UNF representatives including MP Ajith P. Perera, Sujeewa Senasinghe arrived at the Election Secretariat to make the cash deposit.

 