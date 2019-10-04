Deposits placed for Sajith Premadasa
Posted in Local News
The New Democratic Front has placed deposits on behalf of Presidential candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa to contest the upcoming 2019 Presidential Election.
The New Democratic Front will contest the election under the symbol of the Swan.
UNF representatives including MP Ajith P. Perera, Sujeewa Senasinghe arrived at the Election Secretariat to make the cash deposit.
