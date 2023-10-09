Dhammika Perera ready to contest Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on October 9, 2023 - 12:18 pm
Sri Lankan Businessman Dhammika Perera says he is ready to contest the upcoming Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.
Dhammika Perera said he will contest for the election if the political parties can provide assurances that a 51% majority can be obtained at the election.
Dhammika Perera is currently a member of Sri Lanka Parliament from the National list of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).
According to sources, he hopes to get support from all the political parties including the SLPP.
He noted that 1.5 million students from 1.1 million families out of the total 5.5 million families in Sri Lanka are benefiting from the D.P. Education initiative commenced by him.
He must show the public the tax clearance for all his commercial interests and personal income before commencing his campaign.
Is this the man who brought container loads of hospital waste from England?