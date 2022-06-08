Dhammika Perera tipped to be nominated from SLPP national list to Parliament

Sri Lankan Businessman Dhammika Perera is tipped to be nominated from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) national list to the Parliament seat that would be vacated with the resignation of Basil Rajapaksa.

According to sources Dhammika Perera has taken SLPP membership.

A senior official of the SLPP said that Basil Rajapaksa is considering stepping down as a National List MP.

He also added that Basil Rajapaksa wishes to engage in party activities in a full time capacity after he exits Parliament.