Minister of Transport, Gamini Lokuge, said an emergency telephone number (1955) has been introduced by his Ministry, for commuters to lodge complaints regarding any issues they encounter while travelling in buses. He said issues concerning bus travel on all bus routes could be forwarded to the aforesaid number.

A special information centre has already been set up to look into the grievances of bus commuters at the National Transport Commission Office at Narahenpita and he observed that the centre will be in operation round the clock. He added that issues concerning both private and Sri Lanka Transport Board bus services could be conveyed to the centre in Narahenpita.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W.K. Prasad Manju)