Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Rajitha Senaratne yesterday charged that the attempts to arrest Rishad Bathiudeen and his bother are politically motivated.

“We can clearly see what’s going on here. Riyaj Bathiudeen was released, and the 100 Government MPs filed a petition about it. He was released after an investigation. Has even one of those MPs read the investigation reports?” the former Health Minister questioned.

“The Government is using this situation for their political gain. Some religious leaders made some remarks about the suspect being released, then 100 Government Ministers file a petition. Now the suspect who was released after an investigation is again deemed a suspect. The Police Spokesman who spoke about evidence against Riyaj was transferred to Kankasanthurai, the Director of the CID was transferred. This is playing to a political audience. They couldn’t get at the Minister so they are after his brother again,” Senaratne charged.

(Source: Daily FT)