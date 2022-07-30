Dilanka Isuru Kumara wins Bronze for Sri Lanka at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Weightlifter Dilanka Isuru Kumara won Sri Lanka’s first medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the Men’s 55kg category, on Saturday (July 30).

Finished behind Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan of Malaysia who won Gold, and India’s Sanket Sargar, the winner of the Silver medal.

Isuru Kumara lifted 105kg in the Snatch and 120 in the Clean & Jerk to finish with a total of 225.

Kasdan lifted 107 in the Snatch and 142 in the Clean & Jerk, the latter a Games record, for a total of 249, with Sargar finishing just a point behind at 248, after lifts of 113 and 135.

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka’s Ganga Senavirathne finished seventh in the Women’s 100m Backstroke Heat 4, clocking a time of 1:06.17 secs.

Australia’s Kaylee McKeown won the heat with a time of 59.58 secs, with Senavirathne unable to qualify for the next round.