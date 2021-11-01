Direct SriLankan flights to Paris after six years

Direct flights between Sri Lanka and France resumed after six years yesterday, the Ministry of Tourism stated. Accordingly, SriLankan Airlines Flight UL 563 departed for the Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, at 1 a.m. yesterday.

The flights from Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake (CMB) to Paris, Charles De Gaulle (CDG) will take off every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The first direct flights between Sri Lanka and France were launched in the 1980s. However, in 2015, direct flights were discontinued.

SriLankan Airlines has launched direct flights to various destinations around the world on the instructions of Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

Direct flights between Colombo and France were launched yesterday morning as a result of the Tourism Minister’s endeavours.

It takes about 10 hours to travel from CMB to CDG.

Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga, Minister of State for Airport and Export Processing Zone Development D.V Chanaka, SriLankan Airlines Chairman Ashok Pathirage, Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Upul Dharmadasa and Secretary to the Ministry of State Madhava Devasurendra were also present at a simple ceremony held at the Serendib Hall at the Katunayake Airport to mark the occasion.

During the ceremony, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga said that SriLankan Airlines had taken steps to launch direct flights to a number of new destinations in the future.

The Minister pointed out that the service of SriLankan Airlines as the national carrier is essential for developing the tourism industry in the country and added that the Government intends to further develop SriLankan Airlines.

Meanwhile, Air France will also start Boeing Dreamliner flights to Colombo from Paris CDG today after a lapse of many years.

(Source: Daily News – By Dinuli Francisco)