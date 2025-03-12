Doctors strike over delay in arrest of sexual assault suspect

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has launched a strike in protest against the failure to arrest the suspect involved in the brutal sexual assault of a female doctor at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.

According to reports, the victim, a 32-year-old female doctor, was sexually assaulted on the evening of March 10, 2025, after returning to her government-provided quarters for medical officers following the completion of her duties.

The incident occurred between 6:30 PM and 7:00 PM when an unidentified individual allegedly entered the premises, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her.

GMOA media spokesperson Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe stated that the ongoing strike is a response to the authorities’ inaction.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that the suspect has been identified and that operations are underway to apprehend him. Security forces, including the military and the Police Special Task Force (STF), have been deployed to assist in his arrest.

In response to the incident, hospital staff at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital staged a protest and withdrew from their duties on March 11, 2025, demanding swift justice.