The Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court today allowed the CID to launch a fresh probe into the sterilisation charges against Dr. Mohamed Shafi of the Kurunegala Hospital.

Accordingly, the criminal investigations department has appointed a new investigation team to examine the charges against the Doctor of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital, Mohamed Shafi Shihabdeen, who was accused of sterilising women.

On July 25, the Court released Dr. Shafi on a cash bail of Rs.250,000 with four sureties of Rs.2.5 million each.

The 42-year-old doctor was arrested by the police on May 24 and handed over to the CID. He was first accused in a case in which he was charged with earning assets through suspicious means and in another case he was charged with performing illegal sterilisation operations on a large number of women.

The case will be taken up for hearing once again on the 16th of January.