Driving licence cards to be issued from Monday

The Department of Motor Traffic will issue official driving licence cards for those who were issued temporary driving licences from November 14 (Monday).

Commissioner General of the Department of Motor Traffic Nishantha Weerasinghe said that the official driving licence cards will be issued via post.

The Commissioner General says that nearly 500,000 cards were imported to Sri Lanka on Tuesday (November 08) and another stock of 500,000 cards will also be received in the country in the future.

Due to the lack of cards, nearly 600,000 people were inconvenienced and driving licences were issued on paper as a temporary measure.

