Easter Sunday Attack accused hacked to death in Mattakkuliya

A 38-year old man who was arrested in connection with the Easter Sunday attack and released on bail was brutally hacked to death today (November 28) at Mattakkuliya.

Police said the man, Mohammad Badurdeen Mohammad Harnas, a resident of Mattakkuliya, died after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

Three persons who arrived in a car around 10:00 AM today had attacked the man and fled.

Further investigations in this regard are currently underway by Sri Lanka Police.