Easter Sunday attacks: Case against Pujith, Hemasiri filed before Colombo Magistrate’s Court concluded

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (27) concluded the magisterial inquiry against former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former IGP Pujith Jayasundara in connection with their criminal negligence and failure to prevent Easter Sunday Terrorist attacks.

The Case was taken up before Colombo Acting Magistrate Sanjaya Gamage today (October 27).

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the Court that indictments have been served against the duo before the Permanent High Court-at-Bar and therefore requested that the case against the two at the Magistrate’s Court be closed.

Accepting the request, the Acting Magistrate ordered to end the relevant proceedings against the former defence secretary and the former IGP.

855 indictments each have been filed by the Attorney General against Pujith Jayasundara and Hemasiri Fernando over their failure to prevent the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.