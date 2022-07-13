Efforts to suppress the public must be defeated – Prime Minister taking oppressive decisions – Anura

All efforts by the leaders in power to suppress protesters must be thwarted, Leader of the National People’s Power (NPP) Anura Kumara Dissanayake said.

The country is currently spending its most decisive hours, says the NPP Leader, Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Issuing a statement on social media, MP Dissanayake states that neither the Prime Minister nor the President have issued their resignations as of yet, in addition to the Prime Minister being observed to misuse the power granted to him as the Acting President.

Pointing out that the President has not yet stepped down as previously stated, Dissanayake alleges that the Prime Minister is attempting to misuse the power granted to him in a very oppressive manner, exemplified by the imposition of curfew and the emergency law.

The MP said the country has faced plenty of disasters, and has witnessed many incidents of blood shed.

He added power hungry leaders must be prevented from reaching controversial decisions, and urged the public to rally together.

MP Dissanayake said the National People’s Power is prepared to give leadership towards this purpose, adding that they will stand against the suppression of the public.