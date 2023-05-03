Electricity prices to be reviewed and revised in July 2023 – Power and Energy Minister

Electricity prices will be reviewed and revised by July 2023, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera has stated.

Further, Minister Wijesekera stated that electricity prices will be revised in line with the Government Policy and Cabinet decisions taken in 2022, in a bid to implement a cost reflective pricing mechanism.

He further noted that it was decided to review and revise electricity prices biannually, in January and July months of every year.