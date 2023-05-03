Litro gas prices to reduce from midnight today (May 03)

Litro Gas has reduced prices of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) Gas cylinders with effect from midnight today (May 03), Litro chairman Muditha Peiris said.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5 kg Litro domestic gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 100 and the new price will be Rs. 3,638.

Price of a 5 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 40 and the new price will be Rs. 1,462.

Price of a 2.3 kg gas cylinder will be reduced by Rs. 19 and the new price will be Rs. 681.

Reduced Litro gas prices are as follows:

12.5 kg cylinder – Rs. 3,638

5 kg cylinder – Rs. 1,462

2.3 kg cylinder – Rs. 681

The price revision took place following collective efforts taken by the Finance Ministry, Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), the Presidential Secretariat and Litro Lanka Ltd., following new added features to the existing gas price formula.