Emergency Use approval granted for Sinovac

The National Medicine Regulatory Authority (NMRA) yesterday granted approval for the Emergency Use of Sinovac Covid 19 vaccine manufactured in China.

A senior Health Ministry official said the NMRA has now granted approval for all Covid 19 vaccines which were recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for Emergency Use.

The health authorities had earlier sought NMRA approval for the Emergency Use of the Sinovac vaccine and relevant documents were also submitted to the Authority. Sri Lanka has granted approval for six COVID – 19 vaccines. China’s Sinopharm is already being used in the vaccination campaign.

(Source: Daily News – By Chaminda Perera)