EU to provide €200,000 emergency relief to families most affected by Sri Lanka’s crisis

The European Union says it will provide €200,000 in humanitarian aid for essential assistance to 80,000 low income families across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka.

Full Statement:

The European Union (EU) is providing €200,000 (over 74 million Sri Lankan rupees) in humanitarian funding for essential assistance to 80,000 poor families across all 25 districts of Sri Lanka.

The current political and economic crisis has resulted in shortages of essential commodities, including of medicines, and has reduced the ability of thousands of families to cater for their basic needs.

Many children have also seen their education disrupted due to power cuts and lack of stationery items.

The EU funding will support affected families with multi-purpose cash grants that will help with first aid, medical supplies and school packs for children.

Priority will be given to the most in need such as pregnant women, children, people with disabilities, women-headed households, and people who have become vulnerable due to this crisis.

The funding is part of the EU’s overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.