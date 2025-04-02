Ex-chief minister S.M. Ranjith sentenced to 16 years RI

Posted by Editor on April 2, 2025 - 10:00 am

The Colombo High Court has sentenced former North Central Province Chief Minister S.M. Ranjith and his Private Secretary, Shanthi Chandrasena, to 16 years of rigorous imprisonment for corruption.

The verdict was delivered today (April 2) by Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendi.

Shanthi Chandrasena, the second accused, is the wife of former Minister S.M. Chandrasena.

In addition to their prison sentences, both convicts were ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 200,000 each.

The case was filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), accusing S.M. Ranjith of illegally facilitating a fraudulent fuel allowance.

The prosecution revealed that between September 27, 2012, and December 31, 2014, while serving as Chief Minister, S.M. Ranjith enabled his private secretary to unlawfully obtain Rs. 2.68 million in fuel allowances.

Despite already receiving a salary-based fuel allowance, Shanthi Chandrasena allegedly obtained an additional fuel allowance for her official vehicle through undue influence. The Bribery Commission pursued the case based on these allegations, leading to the conviction.

S.M. Ranjith Samarakoon is the brother of former Minister of Lands S.M. Chandrasena.