Woman arrested with T-56 firearm and crystal meth in Wattala

Posted by Editor on April 2, 2025 - 9:46 am

A woman who is said to have maintained connections with an individual involved in drug distribution while living abroad has been arrested with a T-56 firearm and 113 rounds of ammunition.

The Wattala Police received a complaint stating that a woman had been found hanging in a room at a lodge in the Hekitta area of Wattala.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police discovered that the woman was not dead but unconscious, and she was subsequently revived.

During an inspection, the police found 6 grams and 100 milligrams of crystal meth (“Ice”) in her possession, leading to her arrest.

Further investigations revealed that the firearm and ammunition, reportedly given to her for safekeeping by the overseas suspect, were hidden in a house in Ragama.

The suspect’s husband, who resides in that house, has also been arrested.