Ex-PM urges Speaker to uphold the rights and privileges of MPs

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says Members of Parliament should not be detained arbitrarily for a lengthy period of time without charges being filed in court.

Speaking in Parliament this morning, former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said it is a violation of the privileges of public representatives.

Leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremasinghe said the Speaker of the House has a responsibility to safeguard the rights and the privileges of MPs.

The Former Prime Minister noted that Leader of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress Rishad Bathiudeen has been detained in relation to the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks adding however charges have not been filed against him in court.

The UNP Leader noted that the Speaker must demand a report from the Attorney General over the incident.

UNP Leader Wickremesinghe said if there is adequate evidence, charges must be filed against MP Bathiudeen.

The Former Premier said the matter is not limited to MP Bathiudeen but the entire house and therefore urged the Speaker to take appropriate decisions promptly.

