Examinations Department starts calling for 2023 A/L exam applications till July 28

Posted by Editor on July 8, 2023 - 9:39 am

Applications for the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) Examinations accepted online from July 07 to July 28, 2023, the Department of Examinations said.

Accordingly, the candidates can direct their application only through the online system, and the Commissioner General requested the applicants to log on to the department’s official website at www.doenets.lk, www.onlineexams.gov.lk/eic, or through the mobile app DoE.

Students of government schools and government-approved private schools should send in their applications through the respective school principals while private candidates should put forward the applications themselves.