Expatriate remittances to Sri Lanka surge by 11.8% in first five months of 2024
Posted by Editor on June 8, 2024 - 9:58 am
Sri Lanka has seen a notable increase in remittances from expatriate workers in recent months, with May 2024 bringing in USD 544.4 million.
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) reports that the total remittances from January to May 2024 reached USD 2,624.4 million, marking an 11.8% rise compared to the same period in the previous year.
