General Secretary of United National Party Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has charged several rumours are being circulated by certain groups over his and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s absence, during the submission of the nomination of United National Front led alliance Presidential Candidate Minister Sajith Premadasa for the Presidential election.

Minister Kariyawasam charged that representatives of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa, were responsible for the spread of such rumours.

The Minister noted only the Party Secretary, Attorney and the Candidate are allowed to be present when submitting nominations.

Accordingly, Minister Kariyawasam added only the General Secretary and the Attorney of the New Democratic Front had been present, when Minister Sajith Premadasa had submitted his nomination.

Issuing a statement Minister Kariyawasam therefore rejected all false information he charged were being spread by Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s faction, who he stressed are unaware of the legal conditions pertaining to the submission of nominations.

