Family of four reported missing in Balangoda due to landslide

Posted by Editor on November 13, 2023 - 8:00 am

Four members of the same family have been reported missing after a landslide buried a house in Gawaranghena, Balangoda on Sunday (November 12).

Police launched investigations to find whether the missing family members (mother, father and two daughters) were buried under the debris caused by the landslide or if they managed to move to a different location during the incident.

The landslide has reportedly left two houses damaged while measures have been taken to evacuate the people living in the area to safer locations.