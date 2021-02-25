Final report of PCoI on Easter Sunday attack tabled in Parliament

The Government tabled the final report of the Presidential Commission which probed the Easter Sunday attacks in Parliament today (25).

Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardane presented the Sinhala and English versions of the report to the Parliament during following the commencement of the session.

“We need a three-day debate on this report, Mr. Speaker,” said Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella.

“We have already agreed to a debate on the Presidential commission report on the Easter Sunday attack and we are ready for it,” Mr. Gunawardene said.

He said arrangements will be made to convert the report into a public document.