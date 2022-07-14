Flight SV-788 reportedly carrying Gotabaya Rajapaksa lands in Singapore

Flight SV-788 reportedly carrying Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has landed at the Changi International Airport, Singapore.

President Rajapaksa is due to leave for Saudi Arabia from Singapore.

The Associated Press (AP) citing unnamed Maldivian officials said President Rajapaksa is headed to Saudi Arabia.

President Rajapaksa is yet to submit his resignation after he assured that his resignation will be directed within the day yesterday to the Speaker of Parliament.

The President left for the Maldives last morning (13) after protests intensified over the past weekend with protesters taking control of the President’s House, the Presidential Secretariat, and the Temple Trees.

Protesters yesterday took control of the Office of the Prime Minister.

The AP said President Rajapaksa reached Singapore on board a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight.

The Saudi Arabian Airlines flight from Maldives to Singapore also became the world’s most-tracked flight today.

Saudia flight 788 from Male was being tracked by almost 5,000 users as of 7:43 a.m. GMT, according to data from Flightradar24.com.

He is expected to tender his resignation letter once at his destination, after missing a self-declared deadline yesterday.