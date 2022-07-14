Sri Lanka Parliament session for July 15 cancelled

The Parliament of Sri Lanka will be summoned within three days after receiving President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation letter, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena says.

Accordingly, the parliamentary session scheduled for tomorrow (July 15) will not be convened.

A decision was reached on the 9th of July to convene Parliament.

The party leaders who convened a special discussion last Saturday under the patronage of the Speaker decided that, given President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns on Wednesday (July 13), nominations for a new President will be called on the 19th of July.

They also decided that a vote will then take place the following day (July 20) to appoint a new President.