Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry gives orders to strictly implement law to establish normalcy

Instructions and orders have been given to the commanders of the three armed forces and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to strictly implement the law in order to establish normalcy in the country, the Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence said.

Full Press Release

Two Army soldiers who were on duty at the Battaramulla Parliament Junction during the time of the protest in the evening hours on July 13, 2022, were brutally attacked by a violent group who came to occupy the Parliament complex, using iron rods and poles, until they became unconscious and the T-56 automatic weapons with two filled magazines of those soldiers were stolen. The Ministry of Defence emphasizes that the stealing of the two weapons and the magazines is a serious illegal act and poses a serious threat to the safety of the public.

The two soldiers were severely attacked on the face and head and were hospitalized in a very critical condition. The Secretary of Defence has strongly emphasized that attacking the Police/ Security Force members and inciting the youth community to do such illegal activities, damaging public property and harassing the public is a threat to the normal life of the people. Accordingly, all instructions and orders have been given to the Chief of Defence Staff, the Tri-Forces Commanders and the Inspector General of Police to strictly implement the law in order to prevent such actions and establish normalcy in the country.

Consequently, under the Public Security Ordinance Act, the Armed Forces have been empowered, and accordingly, the Police and the Armed Forces will work together to maintain law and order in the country under the supervision of the Ministry of Defence and work to ensure national security.